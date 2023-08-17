Advertisement
Violent Fight Erupts During ‘Gadar 2’ Screening at UP Theatre

A brawl unexpectedly disrupted the screening of the highly anticipated Bollywood film ‘Gadar 2‘ at Prasad Cinema in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The altercation, which erupted between two individuals at I Musica Multiplex in Baraut city, quickly escalated, causing panic among the audience. The situation intensified as one person and his companion attacked the other, unintentionally injuring nearby moviegoers, leading to chaos in the theater.

Take a look at the post below:

Despite this unsettling incident, ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has left a significant impact since its release. With a remarkable opening day collection of Rs 40 crore, the film has received enthusiastic praise from cinema enthusiasts, establishing itself as a potential blockbuster.

As authorities continue to investigate the brawl, the incident underscores the importance of bolstering security measures in public spaces, particularly in venues that attract large crowds. This incident serves as a reminder of the necessity to ensure safety and maintain order in such environments, promoting an enjoyable and secure experience for all patrons.

Also Read

Gadar 2 Makes Sunny Deol Smile as Box Office Crosses Rs 200 Crore
Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem...

