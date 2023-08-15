Advertisement
Viral Post Offers 3 Tips for Bengaluru Auto Drivers

  • Dravisha suggests positive changes for auto drivers, shifting from rudeness to helpfulness.
  • Proposal includes using posters with basic phrases and encouraging Kannada communication.
  • Post sparks debate on the impact of the suggestions on auto drivers’ behavior.
A woman’s social media post regarding Bengaluru’s auto drivers on X (previously known as Twitter) has been attracting substantial attention on the internet. Whether the reasons behind this attention are positive or negative is up for interpretation. Dravisha posted her thoughts, proposing that instead of displaying rudeness towards individuals who don’t speak Kannada, auto drivers could adopt certain measures to enhance the overall convenience.

Dravisha put forward the idea of placing compact posters or signs within the auto rickshaws to aid individuals in acquiring simple expressions like “What is the fare?” or “Could you make a left turn?” Additionally, she recommended integrating courteous and friendly statements encouraging communication in Kannada. These suggestions were accompanied by statistical data illustrating the diminishing usage of the language, aimed at underscoring the dedication to its preservation.

“Idea for Bangalore autos: Instead of expecting folks to speak Kannada and have rude posters, here’s something that might work better: Have small posters/placards inside the autos that can help us learn basic phrases (Ex: How much is the fare? Can you take a left? etc.) Have polite and warm phrases asking folks to speak to the drivers in Kannada. Add numbers on how Kannada is dying to showcase the passion to protect it. Low-key hoping Namma Yatri helps implement this,” she wrote.

