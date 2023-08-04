Viral: Scotland Resident Discovers Fox in Bathtub

Animal rescuers in Scotland had an unusual call when a resident found a baby fox in their bathtub. The Scottish SPCA dispatched Animal Rescue Officer Catherine Atterton to an Edinburgh home after reports of a wild animal inside.

The surprised resident discovered the fox cub in their bath, speculating that it might have slipped in through an open door earlier in the day. Fortunately, the fox seemed scared but unharmed.

Atterton quickly assessed the situation and found a solution. She identified a nearby fox den and safely returned the cub to its natural habitat.

Encounters like these are not unheard of, as urban areas often intertwine with wildlife habitats. In such cases, it’s essential to seek professional help from animal rescue organizations to ensure the safety of both humans and animals involved.

The Scottish SPCA praised the resident for acting responsibly and not attempting to handle the wild animal themselves. It’s essential to let the experts handle such situations to minimize stress and harm to the animals.

