Viral Video: Bride and Girl Gang Dance to What Jhumka Song

The infectious Bollywood track “What Jhumka” from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has become a social media sensation. Amidst various dance renditions, a particularly captivating performance stands out – a bride and her friends grooving to the lively beats of the song, capturing hearts across platforms.

Shared on Instagram by One Kahani, the video showcases the bride’s friends and close family members dancing enthusiastically on stage. The bride herself joins in, syncing her steps seamlessly with the group. The heartwarming performance is met with cheers from the audience, creating a joyous atmosphere.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 1Kahani | Toronto Wedding & Event Content Creators (@onekahani) Advertisement

Posted five days ago, the video has garnered over 4,000 likes and numerous comments. Viewers expressed awe and admiration for the bride’s spirited dance, marking a celebratory and memorable moment that resonated with many.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Oh my God! Looking fire!” A second commented, “This is so so good! I love how her friends are happy, and how brightly she’s smiling. She and everyone else seems so happy. Even her dance is so adorable, love it.” A third posted, “These videos have been so fun to watch! Saving inspirations for my best friend’s wedding. @onekahani you guys are amazing.” A fourth expressed their reaction by using heart-eye emoji in the comments section of the post.

Advertisement

Also Read Elderly Artist Dazzles with Viral Dance to ‘What Jhumka’ Song Sharma wears traditional lehenga and choli, hair neatly tied in a bun....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.