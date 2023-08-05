Viral Video: Cow and Snake Playing Together

Social media users were in for a delightful surprise when they came across a fascinating sight of a cow and a snake playing together in a video shared on microblogging platform X. The video, posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, captured the unusual and beautiful interaction between the two creatures.

In the 17-second video, a brown cow and a snake were seen sticking together, engaging in playful behavior with each other. What amazed viewers was the complete absence of fear or aggression between the unlikely duo.

Mr. Nanda shared the intriguing video with a caption that read, “Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love.”

The captivating footage of the cow and snake’s inexplicable bond quickly went viral, drawing massive attention and curiosity on social media. Within just 15 hours of posting, the video garnered nearly 3 lakh views and received close to 5,000 likes on the platform X. Many users left interesting comments, expressing their wonder and fascination at witnessing such a heartwarming display of trust and affection between two different species.

“Nature is Complex. You can only understand nature through experience. I love watching nature in detail and have seen many things that mesmerise me even today when they get recalled accidentally in my mind,” commented a user.

“A lovely expression of Harmony. In today’s world, humanity should learn from these lovely souls,” wrote another user.

“Inexplicable behaviour of both the cow and the serpent, but then, they have a language of their own, which is beyond human understanding,” commented a third user.

