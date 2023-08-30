Viral Video: Dog Masters Skimboarding on Water

Skimboarding, a beachside water sport involving a smaller version of a surfboard, has taken an adorable twist as a video of a dog named Rufus riding a skimboard makes waves on social media. Shared on the Instagram account @minibullrufus, which highlights Bull Terriers, the video showcases Rufus gliding effortlessly over the water’s edge.

The extraordinary display of Rufus’s skimboarding skills has garnered significant attention online, underscoring the impressive agility of this canine companion. The video also highlights the potential of dogs to engage in this activity, demonstrating their capacity for learning and cooperation with their owners.

Take a look at the post below:

Check out the responses below:

“I know dogs love doing funny stuff like their humans, but how do you even get started on this kind of training? Did your dog just look at you and say, Oh, that’s cool; let me chase that board and jump on top?” commented a user.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve seen a dog learn or love. 1. Skimboarding; 2. Skateboarding 3. Surfing,” wrote another user.

This unique and charming interaction between Rufus and the skimboard underscores the bond between humans and their four-legged friends, as well as the surprising talents that some dogs can bring to the realm of water sports.

