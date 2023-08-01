Advertisement
Viral Video: Employees learn bhangra in office

In a delightful display of employee engagement, a viral video shows a dance trainer teaching bhangra to office employees, creating a fun and energetic atmosphere. Shared on Instagram by artist Sahil Sharma, the video garnered over 2.6 million views in just three days.

Companies are increasingly recognizing the benefits of dance classes within the office premises. Apart from being a stress buster, dance fosters artistic expression and physical activity, promoting overall well-being and team bonding. These in-office dance sessions allow employees to learn new skills and enjoy interactive activities during their workweek.

The infectious energy in the video as employees move in perfect synchronisation to the beats of the song “Label Black” has inspired many netizens to wish for a similar workplace experience. The caption, “Bas aisa office mil jaye” (I want an office like this), reflects the enthusiasm shared by viewers who want to join in on the fun.

Take a look at the post below:

As dance continues to uplift spirits and promote fitness, more companies are likely to embrace such initiatives to boost employee morale and create a vibrant work environment.

Check out the responses below:

“The most happening session happened in our company. I love the energy here,” read a comment from an employee at the company. “It looks like a real stress buster,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “Where can I find such an office? we will work for free.” “It’s great,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “I also want an office like this.”

