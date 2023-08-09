Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Father Drinks Beer While 11-Year-Old Flies Plane

Viral Video: Father Drinks Beer While 11-Year-Old Flies Plane

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

A disturbing video circulating on social media depicts a Brazilian man, Garon Maia, consuming alcohol while allowing his 11-year-old son, Francisco Maia, to pilot their private plane. Tragically, the incident reportedly occurred shortly before their plane crashed into a Brazilian forest on July 29, claiming both their lives.

The video captures Mr. Maia drinking from a beer bottle as he instructs his young son on aircraft controls. Authorities are investigating to determine if this footage was taken prior to the crash and if the son was indeed piloting when the accident occurred. This reckless behavior underscores Mr. Maia’s apparent disregard for their safety.

Take a look at the post below:

Reports indicate that Mr. Maia departed from a family farm in Nova Conquista, Rondonia, planning to refuel at Vilhena airport before taking his son back to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he attended school and his mother lived.

Tragically, this incident extended its devastating impact to Mrs. Ana Pridonik, Mr. Maia’s wife, who took her own life hours after burying her husband and stepson on August 1. Brazilian law strictly limits airplane operation to those over 18 with proper qualifications, adding further gravity to this heartrending case. An ongoing investigation aims to unravel all the details surrounding this tragedy.

Also Read

TikTok alcohol post banned for ‘actually get you drunk’ claims
TikTok alcohol post banned for ‘actually get you drunk’ claims

Rosie's advertisement for Whisp hard seltzer alcoholic beverages was banned. Viewers claimed...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story