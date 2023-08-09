Viral Video: Father Drinks Beer While 11-Year-Old Flies Plane

A disturbing video circulating on social media depicts a Brazilian man, Garon Maia, consuming alcohol while allowing his 11-year-old son, Francisco Maia, to pilot their private plane. Tragically, the incident reportedly occurred shortly before their plane crashed into a Brazilian forest on July 29, claiming both their lives.

The video captures Mr. Maia drinking from a beer bottle as he instructs his young son on aircraft controls. Authorities are investigating to determine if this footage was taken prior to the crash and if the son was indeed piloting when the accident occurred. This reckless behavior underscores Mr. Maia’s apparent disregard for their safety.

Take a look at the post below:

Avião bimotor Beechcraft Baron 58, de matrícula PR-IDE, "caiu matando pai e filho" a Aeronave cair em uma região de mata fechada, na divisa de Rondônia e Mato Grosso. Os destroços da aeronave foram localizados na manhã deste domingo (30) o pecuarista Garon Maia e o filho.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/nOEBpVZJup Advertisement — D' AVIATION 🇧🇷 (@pgomes7973) August 1, 2023

Reports indicate that Mr. Maia departed from a family farm in Nova Conquista, Rondonia, planning to refuel at Vilhena airport before taking his son back to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he attended school and his mother lived.

Tragically, this incident extended its devastating impact to Mrs. Ana Pridonik, Mr. Maia’s wife, who took her own life hours after burying her husband and stepson on August 1. Brazilian law strictly limits airplane operation to those over 18 with proper qualifications, adding further gravity to this heartrending case. An ongoing investigation aims to unravel all the details surrounding this tragedy.

Also Read TikTok alcohol post banned for ‘actually get you drunk’ claims Rosie's advertisement for Whisp hard seltzer alcoholic beverages was banned. Viewers claimed...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.