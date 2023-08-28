Viral Video: Wild Elephant Discovers Bag of Drugs

A remarkable incident unfolded in Mengman township, Yunnan Province, South China, as a wild Asian elephant stumbled upon a substantial 2.8-kilogram stash of opium during its stroll, as reported by the Strait Times. Captured on video and circulating online, the footage captures a group of four wild elephants being guided away from a village. Among them, one elephant veers off and employs its trunk to uncover a hidden backpack, later seized by the police.

In the video, the elephant deftly investigates the ground before tossing up a black bag. Law enforcement officials were already present at the scene. Patiently waiting until the elephants moved away, the police then examined the contents of the bag, revealing a compacted brick of opium concealed beneath layers of clothing.

Take a look at the post below:

Recently, a video about a wild Asian elephant "helping" the border police in Yunnan Province of southwest China by sniffing out a bag of opium went viral among Chinese netizens. #ChinaBiodiversity #PlanetMatters pic.twitter.com/8U5vTgidaM Advertisement — WatchTower 环球瞭望台 (@WatchTowerGW) August 24, 2023

The incident has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with netizens expressing astonishment at the wild elephant’s unexpected role in a drug-related discovery. The police are actively investigating the matter, delving into the origins and implications of the opium find.

Check out the responses below:

A user wrote, “From the studio that brought you Cocaine Bear, here comes Cocaine Elephant.” “New sequel to Cocaine Bear, Opium Elephant,” joked another user. “Elephants have got to be the brightest animals on the planet,” the third user wrote. “That’s one badass elephant,” the fourth user wrote. “A bad day at the office for them druggies,” the fifth user commented.

