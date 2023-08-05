Viral Video: Woman Dances in Crowded Arcade

A viral video of a woman dancing in a lively gaming arcade has been making waves on Instagram. Digital content creator Saheli Rudra shared the fun-filled video, showcasing her dancing skills to the peppy tune of “Obsessed.”

In the video, Rudra can be seen surrounded by different gaming machines, confidently dancing to the catchy beats of the song. Onlookers watch in amusement as she grooves to the music. The video ends on an endearing note when a kid playfully interrupts her dance.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_) Advertisement

Rudra playfully captioned the post, urging viewers not to miss the ending of the video. Since its posting on July 25, the video has garnered close to 1.2 lakh views and received over 4,000 likes. People from all around have expressed their reactions and appreciation through various comments.

Check out the responses below:

“Ye konsa style hai [What kind of style is this],” asked an Instagram user. “Superb. Amazing. Lovely,” shared another. “How cute is that kid at the end,” added a third. “Super dance,” wrote a fourth. A few also shared laughing out loud or clapping emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Advertisement

“Obsessed” by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma has become a viral sensation on social media, with many users incorporating it into their entertaining videos, including actor Vicky Kaushal. This particular video of the woman dancing in the bustling gaming arcade has certainly captivated the online audience with its infectious energy and joyful vibe.

Also Read Viral Video: Amazing Kids’ Dance Routine Will Make You Want to Dance Along! Choreography, synchronized movements, and expressions leave viewers stunned. Uploaded by 'The Random...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.