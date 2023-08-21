Viral Video: Woman in Hijab Kisses Angry King Cobra on Head

Snakes, enigmatic and feared, continue to captivate the world with their deadly allure. Renowned for their hunting prowess and swift reflexes, these venomous creatures often draw fascination despite their lethal potential. The internet is awash with daring snake encounters, including a remarkable video featuring a hijab-clad woman fearlessly interacting with a massive king cobra. The astonishing spectacle unfolds on a stage, with the woman using a black cloth to engage and then kiss the hissing cobra’s head, leaving the audience astounded.

Shared on Instagram by @Bellashariman, the video’s caption reads, “Not how long, but how will you have lived is the main thing.” The viral clip has garnered over 14.3K views, sparking both admiration for the woman’s courage and concern for her safety among netizens. Despite the trepidation that snakes evoke, their captivating mystique continues to captivate and amaze.

“Why put on a show with those animals ffs. It’s just cruel to those animals,” an Instagram user said. “Awesome,” a second person said. “Every time I see people kiss king cobra or other cobra if you say true ,kiss so deadly vipers,” the third user commented. “Brave girl,” joined a fourth.

“Not sure how I feel about this,” commented a fifth. “Oh my god honey , you are so brave!!!!” complimented a sixth user. “Super amazing my dear friend!” said a seventh. “Too much risk for me to try,” said another. “Not worth it, to show their fearlessness they are harming animals,” a user expressed his disapproval. “Amazing creatures,” said another user.

