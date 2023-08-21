Viral Video: Woman’s Metro Somersault Sparks Internet

Despite repeated warnings from metro corporations against filming videos inside train coaches, some commuters continue to engage in such activities. A viral video circulating online features a digital creator and athlete performing somersaults inside a metro train coach. The video, shared by user Misha Sharma on Instagram, displays passengers’ reactions, with some shocked and others amused. The authenticity of the video, reportedly involving Namma Metro or Bengaluru Metro, cannot be confirmed by the media.

Take a look at the post below:

The clip has garnered significant attention, amassing 5.2 lakh views and 45,000 likes on Instagram. This incident isn’t the first of its kind, as similar videos filmed on Delhi Metro premises have sparked controversies and attracted official attention.

Check out the responses below:

“You’re the best,” said a user. “Amazing,” commented another person. A third person who witnessed the act stated, “It is on banglore metro u mentioned location as Rajastan… I was same metro behind u…”

“Itni ache gymnast ho play for India in Olympics instead of wasting ur time and energy in public places (You are such a good gymnast, play for India in Olympics instead of wasting ur time and energy in public places),” remarked another person.

Earlier this year, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation used a meme template to discourage video filming inside their trains, emphasizing the need for passengers’ considerate behavior. The corporation’s efforts to curb such activities include the deployment of flying squads to monitor and address such incidents.

