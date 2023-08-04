Virat Kohli’s private jet trip sparks reactions online

Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself seated in a private jet.

Many Instagram users criticized him for opting for a chartered flight due to its environmental impact.

Some people said that he should practice what he preaches when it comes to environmental conservation.

After Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself seated in a private jet, a considerable number of people expressed their concerns about its environmental impact in the comments section.

The image of the renowned cricketer looking happy aboard the plane didn’t sit well with many Instagram users, who criticized him for opting for a chartered flight.