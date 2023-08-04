Advertisement
Virat Kohli’s private jet trip sparks reactions online

Articles
  • Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself seated in a private jet.
  • Many Instagram users criticized him for opting for a chartered flight due to its environmental impact.
  • Some people said that he should practice what he preaches when it comes to environmental conservation.
After Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself seated in a private jet, a considerable number of people expressed their concerns about its environmental impact in the comments section.

The image of the renowned cricketer looking happy aboard the plane didn’t sit well with many Instagram users, who criticized him for opting for a chartered flight.

“Thank you @acs_aircharter and @capt.abupatel for arranging my flight and great service too,” wrote Virat Kohli as he shared the pictures from the flight.

Take a look at his post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

On August 2, Virat Kohli shared the post, which has garnered over 55 lakh likes since then.

Numerous individuals also expressed their reactions in the comments section.

However, a considerable number of them seemed displeased with his choice of flying in a private jet, citing concerns about its potential environmental impacts.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, “Climate change has left the chat.” Another shared, “What happened to all the gyan on Diwali pollution?” A third commented, “I love him in the game, but just saying, next Diwali, let’s not burst crackers. But fly a private air charter.” A fourth added, “What about the environment? Ab kaha chala gaya woh gyan? It only comes on Diwali and Holi?” “What happened to the match against pollution? Did you lose that one too?” said a fifth. A sixth expressed, “Did you need a personal flight? Or you might have more than enough money to waste on things like this.”

