Visual Test: How many hexagons do you see in this picture?

There is a picture with hexagons of various sizes and shapes.

There are 22 hexagons in total.

You have 7 seconds to find all 22 hexagons.

How many hexagons do you see in this picture to test your IQ? Only a sharp mind with a high IQ for solving complex maths riddles will be able to identify all 22 hexagons in 7 seconds.

If you can figure out how there are 22 hexagons in this picture, you have excellent logical and nonverbal thinking skills.

IQ tests are intended to assess a person’s intelligence quotient, which is a measure of cognitive ability.

Math puzzles are an excellent approach to assess IQ because they require a wide range of cognitive abilities, including logic, reasoning, spatial reasoning, and problem-solving.

Do you consider yourself a genius with a high IQ? Then figure out why there are 22 hexagons in this image.

How Many Hexagons Do You See In The Picture?

We have a puzzle here made up of hexagons of various sizes and forms. The hexagons are organized to form a honeycomb design.

If you’re looking for a hard and one-of-a-kind puzzle, try counting all 22 hexagons in this image.

Can you make out all of the hexagons? Look closely; there are more hexagons than you can see at first.

This puzzle is a challenging brain teaser that will require you to think imaginatively.

This puzzle is quite useful for individuals taking competitive exams, as such questions will arise in the nonverbal reasoning parts.

Your challenge begins right now! Best wishes!

If you can’t locate the answer within 7 seconds, you may always look at the solution at the end of this article.

How Many Hexagons Do You See In The Picture Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you were able to identify all 22 hexagons in the image. However, if you are still having difficulty counting them all, we have provided the solution below.

We already know that there are 22 hexagons in all. You probably counted all 16 hexagons right away, but if you look attentively, you’ll notice 6 large hexagons as well.

