Watch: Cat Learns Hoop Trick with Treats

A heartwarming video capturing a pet parent teaching his cat a hoop trick has taken social media by storm. Digital creator Ryan Pittman shared the adorable clip on Instagram, showcasing his cat Azia’s talent. With the caption “Thomp time,” Pittman lures Azia to jump through a hoop using treats as an incentive.

The video showcases the joy of teaching tricks to furry companions, providing fun and bonding opportunities for both pet and human. Tricks not only entertain but also contribute to obedience and strengthened relationships.

Since its posting on July 20, the video has amassed over 11.6 million views, receiving countless likes and comments from viewers captivated by Azia’s prowess and the heartwarming interaction between pet and parent.

This endearing display of pet training demonstrates the joy and satisfaction derived from sharing moments of learning and playfulness with our beloved furry friends. It may even inspire other pet parents to try their hands at teaching exciting tricks to their own adorable companions.

“Bro kept tricking it one more time. Lol,” posted an individual. Another added, “She said: Bro, just give me the damn treat already.” “I was crying because of depression, I saw this, and I forgot all the pain,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Woah! Such a skilled kitty.”

“If it were my cat he would attack me and get the treat,” commented a fifth. A sixth joined, “So talented.” Many in the comments section unanimously wrote, “Give her the damn treat.”

