Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Woman Catching Two Snakes Bare-Handed Sparks Debate

Watch: Woman Catching Two Snakes Bare-Handed Sparks Debate

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

A captivating video of a woman fearlessly catching two snakes with her bare hands has taken social media by storm. The video, shared on Instagram, showcases the woman’s remarkable courage as she approaches a pile of rubbish and swiftly seizes the tails of two large snakes lurking nearby. Despite the potential danger, she appears unfazed and determined to control the reptiles.

While some viewers praised her fearlessness and admired her daring act, others expressed concerns about her safety and the potential disturbance caused to the snakes. The video’s caption highlights the woman’s fearlessness, applauding her brave feat.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dekh Bhai | Funny Memes | Videos by Om Patel (@dekhbhai)

Advertisement

Since its upload on April 18, the video has sparked a lively debate among netizens, accumulating nearly one million views. The conflicting reactions demonstrate the diverse perspectives surrounding such encounters with wildlife. As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder of the marvels of nature and the awe-inspiring bravery of individuals willing to take on unexpected challenges.

Check out the responses below:

“Salute to the strong woman,” posted an Instagram user. “Why is she disturbing the snakes,” asked another. “What is she even trying to do,” joined a third. “This is not rescuing… this is abuse to those reptiles,” added a fourth. “She is not afraid of the snakes,” wrote a fifth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Putting “snakes” instead of shoes might be going too far
Putting “snakes” instead of shoes might be going too far

Women have traditionally been identified with fashion. A viral video shows a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story