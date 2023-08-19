Wedding Videographer Dances While Capturing Moments

A heartwarming wedding viral video has captured the attention of social media users, showcasing a remarkable moment of synchronicity between a videographer and a guest. Shared on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by the account “Punjabi Touch,” the clip is melting hearts online.

Accompanied by the caption, “If your wedding camera man ain’t doing this, ask for refund,” the video features a man adorned in traditional attire, energetically displaying his dance skills. What’s truly astounding is the videographer who seamlessly joins the guest on the dance floor while holding his camera, matching the guest’s enthusiasm move for move.

Take a look at the post below:

if your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund pic.twitter.com/UGOwDdedi5 Advertisement — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) August 14, 2023

The video, posted on August 14, has swiftly gained traction, amassing nearly 170,000 views and counting. Furthermore, the post has garnered over 2,500 likes, underscoring the widespread appreciation for this joyous and unconventional wedding moment. The comment section is brimming with diverse reactions from viewers who are captivated by the unique and lively scene.

Check out the responses below:

“Loved it, awesome,” expressed a Twitter user. “I wanna see the full video,” posted another. “Me as a camerawoman,” commented a third. “This should be my new gym routine,” shared a fourth. “This is awesome,” wrote a fifth.

