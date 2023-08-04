What the Four Suits on a Deck of Cards Really Represent

The four suits in a deck of cards have a long and interesting history.

The pictures of the four kings represent famous rulers of the past.

The Ace was originally the low card but was changed to high after the French Revolution.

People are astonished after uncovering the intriguing origins and symbolism behind the four suits in a deck of cards: hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades.

These suits were introduced during the Tang dynasty around 1000 AD and have since become universally popular, with nearly every person on Earth having played with them.

Different countries have put their creative spin on playing cards throughout history, but both the United Kingdom and the United States have adopted the French version, embracing the use of hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades.