Woman Converts Apartment into Hummingbird Hospital

For 11 years, Catia Lattouf de Arída’s apartment in Mexico City has doubled as a haven for injured and abandoned hummingbirds. These vital pollinators face numerous threats due to urban expansion, making Catia’s role as their caretaker crucial. Despite lacking formal training, the 73-year-old devotes her time and resources to rehabilitating these tiny creatures, providing palliative care for those beyond recovery.

Catia’s journey began in 2011 during a challenging period of her life, having lost her husband and battling colon cancer. She stumbled upon an injured hummingbird, which she nursed back to health, kickstarting her vocation. From this first rescue, Catia’s reputation grew, and friends began bringing her more wounded birds. Her dedication led her to become an expert on hummingbirds, even speaking at events.

To raise awareness, Catia began sharing her patients’ stories on platforms like TikTok, garnering viral attention. With collaborator Cecilia Santos, she dedicates herself to the care of these delicate birds, releasing rehabilitated ones into wooded areas and providing a dignified end for those she can’t save. Catia Lattouf de Arída’s humble apartment has transformed into a hummingbird sanctuary, a testament to one woman’s profound impact on Mexico’s ecosystem.

