Woman Delivers Own Baby in Moving Car at 60mph

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman gave birth to her daughter in a moving car traveling at 60mph, as her partner rushed through flooded roads in Cumbria, trying to reach the hospital. Chiara Musetti, 28, was only minutes away from Furness General Hospital when baby Siena made her swift entrance into the world while rounding a roundabout.

During the 45-minute journey from their home in Windermere, Chiara and her partner, James Spence, 32, had to stop multiple times to assess whether they could navigate the flooded roads. Siena arrived at 3.30am on 24 February, weighing 8lbs.

Describing the unforgettable moment, Chiara said that just ten minutes from the hospital, her waters broke, and within five minutes, Siena’s head began to emerge. She had to quickly sit up, remove her seatbelt, and catch her baby in her arms.

The unexpected birth caused chaos in the car, with all three – Chiara, James, and the newborn – screaming in excitement. Once they reached the hospital, midwives were astonished to learn that Chiara had delivered the baby in the moving vehicle.

Despite the dramatic entrance, baby Siena is doing well, and the parents are grateful for the safe arrival of their little one. This isn’t the first time eventful birth for the couple, as their first child’s birth also had its share of surprises.

