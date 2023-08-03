Woman Delivers ‘Stone Cold Stunner’ at Wedding Entrance

At a recent wedding, two enthusiastic guests decided to add a touch of WWE wrestling to the festivities. Cousins of the bride or groom, they made a memorable entrance with the iconic music of wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin playing in the background.

What made their entrance truly special was the inclusion of the famous wrestling move, the ‘Stone Cold Stunner.’ As the man leading the way was hit on the stomach, the woman expertly performed the move, sending him to the ground in dramatic fashion. To add to the theatrics, she even went for a mock pinfall, with another guest playing the role of a referee.

Take a look at the post below:

The video of this unique wedding entrance was shared by Kevin Ryder on July 16, and it quickly garnered over 2 million views. However, the reception to their WWE-inspired antics was mixed, with some finding it entertaining, while others were not as impressed.

Check out the responses below:

“Worst thing I have seen all day. Why?” commented a user. “That wasn’t a Stunner, it was a Cutter. dude sold it pretty well though,” said another. “This is embarrassing. They DO realize the wedding ceremony/reception are FOR THE COUPLE GETTING MARRIED, right?” posted a third.

“This was actually well done. Dude got just enough “air-time” to make the stunner look cool. Even the way she “crawls” to him to get the three count was funny/convincing,” another netizen expressed.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, a former wrestler and actor, remains an influential figure in the world of wrestling, and his signature move added a memorable twist to this joyful wedding celebration.

