Woman Survives 90-Minute Crocodile Encounter

An Indonesian woman, Falmira De Jesus, miraculously survived a terrifying crocodile attack that lasted 90 minutes before being rescued. Falmira, a 38-year-old palm oil plantation worker from West Kalimantan Province, was collecting water from a stream in Ketapang Regency when the crocodile attacked.

The giant reptile leaped from the foliage, snatching her leg and dragging her into the water. Falmira managed to cry for help and fight off the crocodile while her co-workers rushed to her aid. Viral footage showed her bravely clinging to wooden poles as her colleagues tried to discourage the crocodile with sticks.

Despite the ordeal lasting 90 minutes, more people arrived to assist, and eventually, the crocodile let go and retreated. Falmira was then taken to the hospital with deep puncture wounds on her arm, thigh, and lower leg. Doctors believe she will make a full recovery, calling it a miracle.

Falmira expressed her gratitude to those who saved her life, and local authorities praised her courage during the harrowing encounter. However, they also warned others to be vigilant near bodies of water, as Indonesia is home to 14 different species of crocodile.

