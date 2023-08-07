Woman’s Craigslist Ad for Christian Male Lover Goes Worldwide

In her post, she also mentioned her willingness to take care of cleaning and cooking, provided the applicant is willing to contribute towards buying food.

Interestingly, the rent would be determined after a six-month period.

Among the preferences she listed for a potential roommate/lover are having brown or black hair. She humorously added that if someone has a “receding hairline or bald on top,” it’s better to have a discussion before they go completely bald.

The user added: “I believe this is an inmate instinct, much like what keeps fish in schools, and I am just trying to give us the best chance of falling in love and marrying at some point if it is God’s will. If your response seems real, and we are vibing well, we can schedule a video chat ASAP. You must be at least a little bit in shape. I cannot pay for you to move here nor for your food, but if needed, you can apply for emergency food stamps.”

She further added that she hoped that the applicant should have a “high libido” who’d be open to “lovemaking in the morning and night”. She also added that any potential roommate should have no serious criminal background nor do illegal drugs or psyche meds.

