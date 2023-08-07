Advertisement
Woman's Craigslist Ad for Christian Male Lover Goes Worldwide







  • A woman’s unique Craigslist post seeking a roommate/lover has gone viral.
  • She promises the first 60 days to be rent-free and emphasizes a love for cats as a requirement.
  • The house in Angleton, TX, offers various amenities, including air conditioning and pet-friendliness.
In this age of countless dating apps, a unique approach to finding love has captured attention. A Craigslist post made by a New York woman seeking a roommate/lover has gone viral.

She intriguingly promises the first 60 days to be rent-free. For those unfamiliar, Craigslist is a popular website for classified advertisements, including sections for jobs, housing, and more.

The user wrote: “Craigslist’s Personals section may have been deleted but it never died— it simply moved to the real estate section.”

According to the original post, the woman emphasized that any potential candidate must have a love for cats.

She wrote: “I own a nice, spacious 5-bedroom brick and wood house in Angleton, TX, a suburb of Houston, and I used to teach fitness so I don’t look too bad. My weight does fluctuate some, but I stay toned. I am generally athletic and curvy, love to laugh, easygoing but responsible. I have been widowed for a few years now and have not met anyone here. Also, I’ve been realizing just how attracted I am to people with any Italian, Israeli, and or Jewish blood in them, which is a part of my heritage, so preferably I am looking for that but just even the general New York demeanor is fun and attractive to me. My 8-yo son is the main child I have left to raise now. However, I was also married and divorced previously a long time ago and cannot take my two middle children, ages 13&15 out of the area, who live primarily with their dad now.”

She added: “So, if it’s just you and you are easygoing, compliant, not demanding, you will only be obligated to pay $550/ month, which includes free Internet, Netflix, and all utilities. The most I would charge you is $1250/ month if you are bringing several people with you to reside with us, and you are very demanding also, bossy, very particular, etc.”

In her post, she also mentioned her willingness to take care of cleaning and cooking, provided the applicant is willing to contribute towards buying food.

Interestingly, the rent would be determined after a six-month period.

Among the preferences she listed for a potential roommate/lover are having brown or black hair. She humorously added that if someone has a “receding hairline or bald on top,” it’s better to have a discussion before they go completely bald.

The user added: “I believe this is an inmate instinct, much like what keeps fish in schools, and I am just trying to give us the best chance of falling in love and marrying at some point if it is God’s will. If your response seems real, and we are vibing well, we can schedule a video chat ASAP. You must be at least a little bit in shape. I cannot pay for you to move here nor for your food, but if needed, you can apply for emergency food stamps.”

She further added that she hoped that the applicant should have a “high libido” who’d be open to “lovemaking in the morning and night”. She also added that any potential roommate should have no serious criminal background nor do illegal drugs or psyche meds.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the posting:

For those curious about the apartment, it comes with air conditioning and is both cat and dog-friendly. The house is fully furnished, equipped with a washer and dryer, but smoking is strictly prohibited. Off-street parking is available, and the house is wheelchair accessible.

Now, let’s see if Craigslist can assist the OP in finding the desired roommate. As the old internet saying goes, “Every app is eventually a dating app.”

