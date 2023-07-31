Woman’s Hospitalization Linked to Excessive Water Consumption

Toronto mom hospitalized after participating in ’75 Hard’ fitness challenge.

The woman drank a gallon of water daily as part of the challenge and developed severe sodium deficiency.

Doctor advised her to limit water intake to less than half a liter per day.

In Toronto, Canada, a TikTok user participated in the popular fitness challenge “75 Hard” and ended up in the hospital.

The challenge requires rigorous workouts twice a day, strict dieting, and drinking a gallon of water daily, with no alcohol or cheat meals allowed.

Michelle Fairburn, a mom, and realtor, documented her experience on TikTok, where she believed she developed water poisoning due to excessive water intake.

She suffered from symptoms like nausea, weakness, frequent bathroom trips at night, and loss of appetite.

At the hospital, Fairburn was diagnosed with severe sodium deficiency, a potentially life-threatening condition if left untreated.

The doctor advised her to limit water consumption to less than half a liter per day, as opposed to the excessive four liters required by the challenge.

Despite her health scare, Fairburn expressed her determination to continue with the “75 Hard” challenge, refusing to give up.

Notably, the challenge was created by Andy Frisella, a podcaster and CEO of a supplement company, and it has faced criticism from experts for its extreme nature, raising concerns about possible burnout.

“Sodium deficiency actually can be fatal. So now I’m going to the hospital and they’re going to check everything and then apparently they can raise my sodium gradually. I’m still gonna do the 75 hard challenge, and I’m not gonna give up, but he says I have to drink less than half a liter of water a day. I cannot believe this is happening,” she said in one of her videos.

"Sodium deficiency actually can be fatal. So now I'm going to the hospital and they're going to check everything and then apparently they can raise my sodium gradually. I'm still gonna do the 75 hard challenge, and I'm not gonna give up, but he says I have to drink less than half a liter of water a day. I cannot believe this is happening," she said in one of her videos.

Fairburn's experience underscored the significance of paying attention to one's body and taking into account the possible risks associated with such challenges.