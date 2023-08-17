Advertisement
Woman’s IKEA lamp shopping spree divides the internet

Woman’s IKEA lamp shopping spree divides the internet

  • A woman goes to IKEA to buy a lamp but ends up buying a lot of other things.
  • The bill for her purchases is as tall as her.
  • Her story has gone viral on social media.

A recent incident took place at an IKEA store in Hyderabad involving a woman’s amusing shopping experience.

Initially planning to purchase a lamp, the woman ultimately left the store without it. Instead, she embarked on an impromptu shopping spree, later posting a photo of herself holding the invoice on Twitter.

The generated bill from the IKEA visit has garnered significant attention on the internet.

The individual, named Sameera, holds the position of Head of People Success at inFeedo and is also the proprietor of a café called Goldspot in Goa.

On her Twitter account, she shared the comical story of her outing. While her original intention was solely to acquire a single lamp, she got carried away and ended up filling her cart with various other items, completely overlooking the lamp in the process.

Sameera humorously tweeted, “Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp,” along with a picture of herself standing next to the towering bill she received at the store.

Here’s the post:

The social media post rapidly gained traction, amassing a notable 232,000 views. A multitude of individuals engaged in the comments section, expressing their perspectives.

Several remarked on the relatability of the situation, acknowledging that a trip to a store and perusing through enticing deals can easily lead to overspending.

Conversely, a different group highlighted their inability to fathom indulging in such excess expenditures.

What do you think of this post?

