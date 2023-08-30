Woman’s Mesmerizing Dance to ‘Sawaar Loon’ Impresses Netizens

A mesmerizing video of a woman’s semi-classical dance to a popular Bollywood song is causing a stir on the internet. Posted on Instagram, the clip showcases her graceful performance synchronized to the beats of the song.

Dancer Radhika Warikoo shared the video, captioning it, “Did you notice the bird? Blending sitting choreo into silhouettes!” The video portrays Warikoo seated on the floor against a curtain backdrop, engaging in an enchanting semi-classical dance to the song “Sawaar Loon.” Her movements are impeccably synchronized throughout, with precise execution of each beat and gesture, particularly capturing viewers’ attention with her expressive hand movements.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DANCER I Radhika Warikoo (@a.dancers.tale) Advertisement

Shared on June 7, the dance video has rapidly gained traction, accumulating over 8.1 million views. The captivating performance has touched hearts worldwide, prompting numerous individuals to share their admiration in the comments section of the post.

Check out the responses below:

“The first thing one notices is the bird gestures. Then it just kept getting better. What a pure amalgamation of art and dance. Just brilliant and perfect. A dance choreography I saw after ages that soothes the soul. You are Devi,” expressed an Instagram user.

Advertisement

Another joined, “It seemed like you summoned that pigeon with your hand gesture.” “Aww love the gestures, especially the bird. That was tremendous. Your talent is out of the world,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “The reason why I pay my monthly Internet bills.”

“Video screams perfection,” wrote a fifth. A sixth added, “So graceful and soothing to the eyes. Great job ma’am.”

Also Read Dangerous Plane Wing Dance by Cabin Crew Goes Viral Cabin crew members of Swiss International Air Lines are under investigation by...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.