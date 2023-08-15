Woman’s small act of kindness saves homeless man’s life

Advertisement A homeless man was saved from suicide by a woman’s kindness.

A woman bought homeless man coffee and a bagel, then listened to his story.

The woman’s act of kindness went viral, with over 21,000 likes.

Homelessness stands as a significant humanitarian crisis in numerous cities around the globe. Often, individuals experiencing homelessness are met with disdain, disregarding the complex political and economic factors that contribute to their vulnerable circumstances.

Recently, an incident has come to light where a woman’s brief interaction with a homeless man potentially had life-saving implications.

Over the weekend, the widely followed account CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) shared a post authored by Casey Fischer. In her account, Fischer recounted her experience at a Dunkin’ Donuts, where she encountered a “homeless guy sitting on the side of the road, collecting spare change.”

Fischer’s compassionate response led her to purchase a coffee and bagel for the man, sparking a conversation that would prove significant.