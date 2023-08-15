Advertisement
Woman's small act of kindness saves homeless man's life

Woman’s small act of kindness saves homeless man’s life

Articles
Woman’s small act of kindness saves homeless man’s life

Woman’s small act of kindness saves homeless man’s life

  • A homeless man was saved from suicide by a woman’s kindness.
  • A woman bought homeless man coffee and a bagel, then listened to his story.
  • The woman’s act of kindness went viral, with over 21,000 likes.

Homelessness stands as a significant humanitarian crisis in numerous cities around the globe. Often, individuals experiencing homelessness are met with disdain, disregarding the complex political and economic factors that contribute to their vulnerable circumstances.

Recently, an incident has come to light where a woman’s brief interaction with a homeless man potentially had life-saving implications.

Over the weekend, the widely followed account CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) shared a post authored by Casey Fischer. In her account, Fischer recounted her experience at a Dunkin’ Donuts, where she encountered a “homeless guy sitting on the side of the road, collecting spare change.”

Fischer’s compassionate response led her to purchase a coffee and bagel for the man, sparking a conversation that would prove significant.

Recalling their conversation, she wrote, “He told me a lot about how people are usually very mean to him because he’s homeless, how drugs turned him into the person he hated, he lost his mom to cancer, he never knew his dad and he just wants to be someone his mom would be proud of (along with another hour worth of conversation).”

Continuing her narrative, Fischer revealed that the man introduced himself as Chris, and as they prepared to go their separate ways, he made a request for her to wait momentarily while he penned something for her.

Chris later gave her a small note, written on an old receipt paper that said, “’ I wanted to kill myself today, because of u I now do not. Thank u, beautiful person’”.

Fischer was profoundly moved by this simple act of kindness. The post featuring Chris’s note has garnered more than 21,000 likes.

Commenting on this post, a user on the social media platform X wrote, “Genuine kindness, can deeply touch another person’s heart, in ways we may never realize… Seriously hoping this homeless man, has found his way safely, and that life has meaning for him, every day.”

