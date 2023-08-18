Woman’s Tamil version of What Jhumka takes the internet by storm

Shruthi also tagged Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Pritam in the caption of the post and wrote, “I channeled my inner @samyu.mohan (musician Samyu Mohan) and my extended shower thought became a cover of the latest earworm. Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it. @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @ipritamofficial.”

Watch the soothing Tamil version of the song What Jhumka:

Shruthi also tagged Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Pritam in the caption of the post and wrote, “I channeled my inner @samyu.mohan (musician Samyu Mohan) and my extended shower thought became a cover of the latest earworm. Don’t cringe too much at the lyrics ok, and tell me if you liked it. @karanjohar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @ipritamofficial.”

Watch the soothing Tamil version of the song What Jhumka:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shruthi Shankar (@shroosings)

Advertisement Posted on Instagram on August 9th, the video has swiftly amassed over a million views, with the count continuously rising. Advertisement The post has garnered numerous likes and sparked a multitude of reactions from Instagram users, evident in the lively comments section. Advertisement

Here’s what people are saying about this Tamil rendition of What Jhumka:

“Girl you nailed it,” wrote one Instagram user. “Love it” posted another. “Better than the original one, loved it” read a shared comment. “Such a sweet voice” shared another. “So sweet” added a fifth. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions.

Also Read Men’s Classical Performance Leaves Audience Speechless Male dancers' mesmerizing Kathak performance goes viral. The video has garnered over...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.