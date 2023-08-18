Woman’s Tamil version of What Jhumka takes the internet by storm

- “What Jhumka” from “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” (featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh) has gone viral.
- An artist named Shruthi Shankar’s Tamil version of the song has captivated viewers.
- Shruthi seamlessly blends Tamil and Hindi lyrics while playing guitar.
The song “What Jhumka” from the recent film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has taken the internet by storm.
Enthusiasts are enthusiastically crafting choreographies and interpretations of this song. Notably, an exceptionally talented artist has garnered viral attention with their captivating Tamil rendition of “What Jhumka.”
The video commences with Shruthi Shankar, the artist, seated gracefully with a guitar. Initially, she strums a melodious tune on her guitar, harmoniously blending her voice with the lyrics of “What Jhumka.” Impressively, she seamlessly weaves together the Tamil and Hindi lyrics as the performance unfolds.
Read More News On
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.