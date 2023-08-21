Advertisement
YouTuber Recreates Oppenheimer Nuclear Explosion Without CGI

YouTuber Recreates Oppenheimer Nuclear Explosion Without CGI

  • YouTuber recreates nuclear explosion scene from Oppenheimer without CGI.
  • The video goes viral, garnering over 2.8 million views.
  • Baker used unconventional materials and tools to achieve the desired effects.

A captivating video shared by YouTube user William H Baker has captured the attention of viewers, showcasing the behind-the-scenes process of creating the nuclear explosion scene from Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer,” entirely without the use of CGI.

The video commences with Baker detailing his determination to replicate the scene authentically, eschewing computer-generated effects.

This endeavor led him and his team to delve into extensive research. Eventually, Baker uncovered a variety of techniques employed in the scene.

With these insights in hand, he embarked on his project, methodically recreating each effect step by step.

Utilizing an array of unconventional materials and tools such as a fish tank, glitter, water, cornstarch, glue, oils, and even a frying pan, Baker skillfully achieved the desired visual effects.

The video captures his dedication to authenticity and the innovative methods he employed to bring the scene to life without relying on digital manipulation.

“We recreated Christopher Nolan’s nuclear explosion from Oppenheimer with zero CGI, along with a few other effects from Oppenheimer.

With Oppenheimer’s budget of $100 million, we had no clue if this was even possible. Through lots of experimentation and testing, it was surprising just how closely we were able to recreate the practical effects from Oppenheimer without any VFX of our own. I still can’t believe what we were able to do,” Baker posted while sharing the video.

Take a look at this video showing the YouTuber recreating a scene from Oppenheimer:

Since its recent upload just a few days ago, the video has experienced a viral surge in popularity. As of now, it has garnered nearly 2.8 million views, with this number continuously on the rise.

What’s more, the video has generated an abundance of comments from intrigued viewers.

What did YouTube users say about this video featuring a scene from Oppenheimer?

“My gosh, this was a joy to watch! Really shows what you can accomplish creatively with some clever thinking,” praised a YouTube user. “This is what YouTube is all about. Thanks for bringing joy and creativity into your workflow! Such a fun watch” joined another. “The editing for this video is amazing! It’s almost like we’re watching a movie version of a YouTube video!” joined a third. “Amazing job editing and reproducing the effects! I would really like to see the reaction of Nolan to this one. I am sure he would be amazed,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read

Can You Solve This Nature-Inspired Math Puzzle in 10 Seconds?
Can You Solve This Nature-Inspired Math Puzzle in 10 Seconds?

A math brain teaser circulating on social media is captivating users. The...

