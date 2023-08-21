YouTuber Recreates Oppenheimer Nuclear Explosion Without CGI

Advertisement YouTuber recreates nuclear explosion scene from Oppenheimer without CGI.

The video goes viral, garnering over 2.8 million views.

Baker used unconventional materials and tools to achieve the desired effects.

A captivating video shared by YouTube user William H Baker has captured the attention of viewers, showcasing the behind-the-scenes process of creating the nuclear explosion scene from Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer,” entirely without the use of CGI.

The video commences with Baker detailing his determination to replicate the scene authentically, eschewing computer-generated effects.

This endeavor led him and his team to delve into extensive research. Eventually, Baker uncovered a variety of techniques employed in the scene.

With these insights in hand, he embarked on his project, methodically recreating each effect step by step.

Utilizing an array of unconventional materials and tools such as a fish tank, glitter, water, cornstarch, glue, oils, and even a frying pan, Baker skillfully achieved the desired visual effects.

The video captures his dedication to authenticity and the innovative methods he employed to bring the scene to life without relying on digital manipulation.