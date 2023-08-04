Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zero Shadow Day leaves Hyderabadites awestruck

Zero Shadow Day leaves Hyderabadites awestruck

Articles
Advertisement
Zero Shadow Day leaves Hyderabadites awestruck

Zero Shadow Day leaves Hyderabadites awestruck

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Hyderabad witnessed a rare celestial event called Zero Shadow Day on August 3.
  • During this event, the sun was positioned directly overhead.
  • Causing objects on the ground to have no shadows.

On August 3 at exactly 12:23 pm, Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, experienced a fascinating celestial event known as a zero shadow day.

During this rare occurrence, the Sun is positioned directly overhead or at the zenith, causing objects on the ground to have no shadows.

Advertisement

This phenomenon is typically observed near the equator during the equinoxes, which are around March 20-21 (vernal equinox) and September 22-23 (autumnal equinox).

The tilt of the Earth’s axis and its rotation around the Sun are the reasons behind this unique event.

As the Earth orbits the Sun, the angle of sunlight varies throughout the year, resulting in different shadow lengths and directions at different times.

People in Hyderabad were captivated by this spectacle and took to social media platforms like Twitter to share pictures and interesting facts about the occurrence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The zero shadow phenomenon is a captivating event that enthralls astronomy enthusiasts and can be witnessed in certain places with unobstructed views of the overhead sun and clear skies.

According to the Astronomical Society of India, individuals residing between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude experience the Sun’s declination aligning with their latitude twice a year, known as Uttarayan and Dakshinayan.

During these times, the Sun appears directly overhead, creating the mesmerizing effect of objects casting no shadows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story