Zero Shadow Day leaves Hyderabadites awestruck

Hyderabad witnessed a rare celestial event called Zero Shadow Day on August 3.

During this event, the sun was positioned directly overhead.

Causing objects on the ground to have no shadows.

On August 3 at exactly 12:23 pm, Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, experienced a fascinating celestial event known as a zero shadow day.

During this rare occurrence, the Sun is positioned directly overhead or at the zenith, causing objects on the ground to have no shadows.

This phenomenon is typically observed near the equator during the equinoxes, which are around March 20-21 (vernal equinox) and September 22-23 (autumnal equinox).

The tilt of the Earth’s axis and its rotation around the Sun are the reasons behind this unique event.

As the Earth orbits the Sun, the angle of sunlight varies throughout the year, resulting in different shadow lengths and directions at different times.

People in Hyderabad were captivated by this spectacle and took to social media platforms like Twitter to share pictures and interesting facts about the occurrence.