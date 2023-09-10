Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
53-Year-Old’s Energetic Dance to “Kaavaalaa” Amazes Everyone

53-Year-Old’s Energetic Dance to “Kaavaalaa” Amazes Everyone

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

A captivating video featuring 53-year-old Instagram influencer Neeru Saini grooving to the popular track “Kaavaalaa” has taken the internet by storm. The video showcases Neeru’s incredible dance moves set to the song from the movie “Jailer.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Saini captioned it with, “#kaavaalaa @ 53.” The video begins with Neeru dressed in a casual ensemble, sporting a tank top paired with cargo pants. Throughout the performance, she exudes energy and enthusiasm, dancing with a contagious smile. The song “Kaavaalaa” is originally performed by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Neeru Saini (@neerusaini__)

Advertisement

Posted on August 12, the video has garnered over 120,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. Viewers couldn’t help but express their amazement in the comments section, celebrating Neeru’s remarkable dancing skills and youthful spirit. This delightful video serves as a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passion.

Check out the responses below:

“I saw this video so many times. Hats off to your energy level,” praised an Instagram user. “The best Kaavaalaa ever. You have nailed it. Love your Cargo pants. Keep rocking,” joined another. “Your version is best among all the versions here,” added a third. “Ma’am, what is your age,” asked a fourth. To which, Saini replied, “53.” A fifth wrote, “Age is just a number, and you proved it.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Little Girl’s Adorable Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Delights Internet
Little Girl’s Adorable Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Delights Internet

The infectious charm of the song "Kaavaalaa" from the Rajinikanth-starrer "Jailer" has...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story