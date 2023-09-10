53-Year-Old’s Energetic Dance to “Kaavaalaa” Amazes Everyone

A captivating video featuring 53-year-old Instagram influencer Neeru Saini grooving to the popular track “Kaavaalaa” has taken the internet by storm. The video showcases Neeru’s incredible dance moves set to the song from the movie “Jailer.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Saini captioned it with, “#kaavaalaa @ 53.” The video begins with Neeru dressed in a casual ensemble, sporting a tank top paired with cargo pants. Throughout the performance, she exudes energy and enthusiasm, dancing with a contagious smile. The song “Kaavaalaa” is originally performed by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted on August 12, the video has garnered over 120,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. Viewers couldn’t help but express their amazement in the comments section, celebrating Neeru’s remarkable dancing skills and youthful spirit. This delightful video serves as a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passion.

Check out the responses below:

“I saw this video so many times. Hats off to your energy level,” praised an Instagram user. “The best Kaavaalaa ever. You have nailed it. Love your Cargo pants. Keep rocking,” joined another. “Your version is best among all the versions here,” added a third. “Ma’am, what is your age,” asked a fourth. To which, Saini replied, “53.” A fifth wrote, “Age is just a number, and you proved it.”

