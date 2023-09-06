6-Month-Old in Nearly Killed by Over 50 Rat Bite Wounds

Indiana takes legal action for 6-month-old’s 50+ rat bites.

Baby found injured in Evansville home; parents and aunt face charges.

Baby released from hospital, condition undisclosed.

Advertisement

Authorities in Indiana are pursuing legal action against parents and an aunt after a 6-month-old baby endured over 50 rat bites that nearly took his life. The horrific incident occurred in an Evansville home on September 13.

The baby was found in his bassinet, covered in blood and facing downward. His wounds were spread across his forehead, cheek, thigh, nose, and hands. Notably, the child’s index and pinky fingers had lost flesh halfway down.

Hospital records indicated that the baby suffered a near-fatal event. The baby’s father, David Schonabaum, discovered the distressing scene and promptly called the police. He mentioned a rodent problem in the home but claimed it had been professionally treated multiple times.

Inside the residence, officials observed rooms, including the kitchen and basement, covered in trash and rodent feces. The home was occupied by David Schonabaum, his wife Angel Schonabaum, their three children, and Angel’s sister, Delaina Thurman, and her two children.

The affidavit revealed that two of the children had previously reported mouse bites on their toes while sleeping. The Department of Child Safety (DCS) had visited the home after these reports.

All three adults living in the home now face felony child neglect charges. The condition of the 6-month-old, who has been discharged from the hospital, remains undisclosed.

Advertisement

Also Read Watch: Nine-foot-long rat snake attempting to bite zookeeper goes viral Instagram user posted a video of a nine-foot-long rat snake attempting to...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.