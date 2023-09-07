Advertisement
7-Year-Old Finds 2.95-Carat at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds

7-Year-Old Finds 2.95-Carat at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds

7-Year-Old Finds 2.95-Carat at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds

7-Year-Old Finds 2.95-Carat at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds

A remarkable birthday celebration took an extraordinary turn for 7-year-old Aspen Brown of Paragould, Arkansas, during her visit to Crater of Diamonds State Park. While celebrating her special day with her family, Aspen made an astonishing discovery—a 2.95-carat diamond.

Arkansas State Parks reported that Aspen found the diamond in the park’s north search area, turning her birthday trip into an unforgettable adventure. The diamond, approximately the size of a green pea, boasts a captivating golden-brown hue.

This remarkable find is the second-largest diamond uncovered by a park visitor in the current year. The largest discovery, a 3.29-carat brown diamond, was made back in March.

Crater of Diamonds State Park, located in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, has a rich history, having been previously mined by commercial diamond hunters before becoming a state park in 1972. Aspen’s discovery adds to the park’s legacy of remarkable finds and continues to make it an exciting destination for diamond enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arkansas State Parks (@arkansasstateparks)

