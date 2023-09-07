7-Year-Old Finds Grand Birthday Gift: A 2.95-Carat Diamond

A 7-year-old girl finds a 2.95-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.

The diamond is the second-largest found by a park guest this year.

The girl found the diamond while celebrating her birthday with her family. Advertisement

At the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, a 7-year-old named Aspen Brown from Paragould stumbled upon a remarkable birthday present: a stunning 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.

This incredible find occurred as she celebrated her birthday with her family in the northern search area of the park, as reported by Arkansas State Parks.