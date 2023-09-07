Advertisement
7-Year-Old Finds Grand Birthday Gift: A 2.95-Carat Diamond

7-Year-Old Finds Grand Birthday Gift: A 2.95-Carat Diamond

  • A 7-year-old girl finds a 2.95-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas.
  • The diamond is the second-largest found by a park guest this year.
  • The girl found the diamond while celebrating her birthday with her family.
At the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, a 7-year-old named Aspen Brown from Paragould stumbled upon a remarkable birthday present: a stunning 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.

This incredible find occurred as she celebrated her birthday with her family in the northern search area of the park, as reported by Arkansas State Parks.

The park took to Instagram to share about this discovery by the kid. “Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond,” wrote Arkansas State Parks.

They further added, “This is the second-largest registered by a park guest this year, topped only by a 3.29-carat brown diamond discovered in March.”

Take a look at the post shared by Arkansas State Parks here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arkansas State Parks (@arkansasstateparks)

Here’s what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, “Wow! It’s beautiful.”

A second shared, “Amazing! Good find!”

“Congrats, Aspen! Great find!” said a third.

A fourth commented, “I can’t wait to go there someday!”

“Wow,” posted a fifth.

