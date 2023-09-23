71-Year-Old US Woman Becomes ‘Oldest Female Ninja’

Virginia MacColl, 71, holds the Guinness record for the oldest female ninja.

She began at 66, inspired by her daughter’s ninja pursuits.

Her secret: a Mediterranean diet and relentless determination.

Virginia Lenore MacColl, a remarkable 71-year-old woman from the US, has shattered stereotypes by becoming the oldest female ninja, according to Guinness World Records (GWR). GWR recently shared a video showcasing her agility and determination as she tackled obstacle courses filled with diverse challenges, including climbing, jumping, and swinging from a bar.

MacColl’s journey into competitive ninja athletics began at the age of 66, inspired by her daughter, Jessie Graff, who participated in American Ninja Warrior. Her husband, despite being unable to travel due to medical reasons, remains her steadfast supporter.

To maintain her impressive fitness, MacColl adheres to a Mediterranean diet rich in fish, vegetables, and lean meats while avoiding dairy, soda, and excessive sugar consumption.

In an interview with Guinness World Records, she emphasized that age and inexperience should never deter anyone from pursuing their passions.

The heartwarming video has garnered over 340,000 views, with viewers applauding MacColl’s achievements and finding inspiration in her extraordinary journey. Virginia Lenore MacColl’s story is a testament to the fact that age is merely a number, and determination knows no bounds.

