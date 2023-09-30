Adorable cat throws a tantrum after pet parent goes to work

A video shows a cat and its pet parent arguing about not paying bills.

A cute but humorous ‘dialogue’ between a cat and its pet parent has many people going ‘aww.’ The video depicts a woman entering her home after returning home from work. As soon as she returns, the cat begins to throw a temper tantrum at her, as though moaning about why it was left at home.

The video begins with the woman entering her home and locking the door. When she walks in, the cat immediately purrs. While purring, she informs the cat, “I’ve been at work all day. You don’t pay the bills. Do you want to go to work? Be my guest.” The cat falls silent shortly after the woman says this.

Take a look at the post below:

This video was posted on the Instagram account ‘Fluffy Kittens.’ It was originally posted by @taylor.petrizzo.

This post was published on September 27th. It has been seen over 22,000 times since it was posted. The post has also received over 1,700 likes. Many people expressed their feelings in the post’s comments section. Several people commented on how adorable the video was.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “So freaking adorable.” A second shared, “Waffle wants food lol.” A third posted, “Cat is showing love.” “Okay, but this is so so so adorable! Absolutely love this!” expressed another.

