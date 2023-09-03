Adorable Dog Startles Pet Mom in Viral Video

A heartwarming video of a dog playfully scaring its pet mom has brought smiles to the faces of netizens. The charming clip, shared on Reddit, captures the canine’s delightful antics as it hides behind a wall to surprise the woman climbing a flight of stairs.

The video, aptly captioned as “The cutest jump scare ever!” on Reddit, begins with the patient dog concealing itself behind the wall. As its pet mom ascends the stairs, the furry prankster seizes the moment, leaping in front of her to create an amusing scare. The video showcases the dog repeating this endearing trick multiple times.

Shared just two days ago, the video has quickly gone viral, amassing nearly 28,000 upvotes and counting on Reddit. It has also prompted a flurry of diverse and joyful comments from viewers who appreciate the adorable and playful interaction between the dog and its pet mom.

“This video will never not be pure gold,” posted a Reddit user. “The way the dog leaps just two steps and then instantly gets the zoomies is so innocent,” added another. “Aw, I wish someone loved me like the dog loves the lady,” shared a third. “Way way too cute,” joined a fourth. “Best video ever,” wrote a fifth.

