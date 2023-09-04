AI Drone Outperforms World Champion Pilots

In a groundbreaking achievement, an AI-powered drone has outperformed three world-champion human drone pilots in high-speed racing. Developed by researchers at the University of Zurich, the Swift AI secured victory in 15 out of 25 races and recorded the fastest lap. These races involved drones reaching speeds of 50mph (80 km/h) and enduring accelerations of up to 5g.

Elia Kaufmann, one of the researchers behind Swift, stated, “Our result marks the first time that a robot powered by AI has beaten a human champion in a real physical sport designed for and by humans.”

Take a look at the video below:

The races took place on a challenging course with gates that the drones had to navigate cleanly to avoid crashes. Human pilots relied on a video feed from a drone-mounted camera to navigate, while Swift trained in a simulated environment featuring a virtual replica of the course.

Swift’s success was attributed to its use of deep reinforcement learning, a technique that found optimal commands for racing around the circuit. Despite hundreds of training crashes, the simulation environment allowed for continuous improvement. This achievement underscores AI’s growing impact across various domains, pushing the boundaries of what machines can achieve.

“To make sure that the consequences of actions in the simulator were as close as possible to the ones in the real world, we designed a method to optimise the simulator with real data,” study first author Elia Kaufmann said.

