Airline blunder leaves travel influencer stranded in Venice

Tanya Khanijow faced a luggage delay with Lufthansa Airlines during her Venice trip.

She expressed her frustration on Twitter, highlighting the extended stay.

Renowned travel influencer Tanya Khanijow recently encountered a distressing situation while dealing with Lufthansa Airlines during her visit to Venice. In a widely shared tweet,

Khanijow vented her frustration with Lufthansa, detailing how her luggage was significantly delayed, leaving her stranded in Venice for an extended period.

She underscored the exorbitant cost of accommodation in Venice, highlighting the substantial financial burden she had to bear due to the airline’s mistake.

Khanijow disclosed that Lufthansa had initially informed her that her baggage was in Helsinki but had failed to load it onto her initial flight.

Despite receiving assurances, her luggage did not arrive as promised, placing her in a precarious and challenging situation.