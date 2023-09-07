Advertisement
date 2023-09-07
Edition: English

Airline blunder leaves travel influencer stranded in Venice

Articles
  • Tanya Khanijow faced a luggage delay with Lufthansa Airlines during her Venice trip.
  • She expressed her frustration on Twitter, highlighting the extended stay.
  • Lufthansa initially informed her that her luggage was in Helsinki but failed to load it on her flight.

Renowned travel influencer Tanya Khanijow recently encountered a distressing situation while dealing with Lufthansa Airlines during her visit to Venice. In a widely shared tweet,

Khanijow vented her frustration with Lufthansa, detailing how her luggage was significantly delayed, leaving her stranded in Venice for an extended period.

She underscored the exorbitant cost of accommodation in Venice, highlighting the substantial financial burden she had to bear due to the airline’s mistake.

Khanijow disclosed that Lufthansa had initially informed her that her baggage was in Helsinki but had failed to load it onto her initial flight.

Despite receiving assurances, her luggage did not arrive as promised, placing her in a precarious and challenging situation.

Take a look:

In light of her ordeal, numerous followers of Khanijow offered guidance, urging her to get in touch with the airline to seek compensation and expressing their indignation regarding the apparent mishandling of her circumstances.

Some individuals also recommended reaching out to the Indian embassy for assistance.

Lufthansa has remained silent on the post and has not issued an official response regarding the incident.

Tanya’s experience is not an isolated incident, as numerous frequent travelers encounter such disruptions that can disrupt their plans.

