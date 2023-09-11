Alligator Waits Outside Louisiana Store for Groceries

In a rather unusual sight, a massive alligator was discovered patiently waiting outside a local store in Louisiana, seemingly eager to embark on a grocery shopping spree. The striking image, shared by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, features the formidable alligator stationed outside a Dollar General store.

The caption humorously reads, “This little fella was patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

Judging from the picture, the alligator appears to be nearly 6 feet in length, and the sheriff’s office playfully suggested that it made off with some Little Debbie cakes before heading to a local pond. They quipped, “For all you inquiring minds, Mr. Gator picked up his Little Debbie snacks, hopped in his truck, and went fishing at the Civic Drive Fishing Pier in Port Sulphur. He’s just #LivingTheDream.”

Plaquemines Parish, situated an hour south of New Orleans, is home to a substantial alligator population, with estimates indicating that over 1 million alligators inhabit farms in Louisiana. Despite being an endangered species, their numbers have surged from 100,000 to over 2 million in the last 50 years, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

