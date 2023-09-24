Auto Driver Uses Gaming Chair as Seat, Netizens React

Bengaluru auto driver uses gaming chair as a seat

Photo shared on social media goes viral

Quirky transportation incidents in the city continue

In yet another quirky incident involving Bengaluru’s auto drivers, a software engineer recently shared a photo on social media that has since gone viral. The picture, posted on X (formerly Twitter), captures an auto driver navigating the bustling streets of the city while comfortably seated in a gaming chair.

The caption humorously reads, “Why should tech bros have all the fun?” This amusing sight of the auto driver using a lumbar-support gaming chair as his seat has garnered significant attention. Shared on September 22, the photo has already amassed over 1.9 lakh views, with the numbers continuing to rise.

Take a look at the post below:

Why should techbros have all the fun? 😏 pic.twitter.com/A5hnd0sDC8 — Anuj Bansal (@anuj63) September 22, 2023

Advertisement

Bengaluru is no stranger to such unique auto driver stories. In the past, an auto driver used his smartwatch to provide a QR code for payment, while another juggled two simultaneous rides on different ride-sharing apps. These incidents reflect the city’s penchant for unconventional and sometimes amusing moments.

Check out the responses below:

“Gaming chair! Must be a serious gamer before,” posted an individual. Another added, “Street gaming.” “I will skip, ‘Why?’ The real question is ‘How?’” commented a third. A fourth expressed, “Okay, this is pretty darn cool!” “Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore,” shared a fifth. A sixth joined, “Bro has an ultra-realistic driving setup.” “Love it!” wrote a seventh.

In another incident, a Bengaluru resident had to endure a frustrating wait of over three hours for a 45-minute Rapido auto rickshaw ride, adding to the city’s reputation for unforgettable transportation experiences.

Also Read Viral: Sunil Grover posts video of auto driver dancing in waterlogged street Sunil Grover posted a video of an auto driver dancing in a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.