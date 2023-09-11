Baby Chimpanzee Reunites with Mother After Snake Bite

A heartwarming video has captivated the internet, showing the touching reunion of a young chimpanzee with its surrogate mother at Rockhampton Zoo in Australia. The three-year-old chimpanzee, Gandali, had a frightening encounter when he was bitten by a brown snake inside his enclosure on September 5.

Swift action was taken by the zoo, providing immediate veterinary care to Gandali, who was then observed throughout the night. Thankfully, the young chimp began his road to recovery.

The following day, Gandali was joyfully reunited with his surrogate mother, Samantha, before reintegrating with the rest of the troop. According to a news release from Rockhampton Zoo, Gandali has made a full recovery, bringing relief and joy to all who followed his story.

The zookeepers at Rockhampton are committed to closely monitoring Gandali and the troop during this period, ensuring the continued well-being of this resilient young chimpanzee and his chimpanzee family.

“Gandali returned to the Rockhampton Zoo this morning where he is slowly being reintroduced to the troop. He has already been reunited with his surrogate mother, Samantha, with both of them running into each other’s arms, which was just beautiful,” Cr Rutherford said.

“This reintegration process will see Gandali have one on one introductions with the chimpanzees to allow for the troop dynamic to readjust, which is an important process when a chimp has left the troop and returned, even for a short period of time.”

