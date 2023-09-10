Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bengaluru Man Multitasks, Works on Laptop While Watching Movie

Bengaluru Man Multitasks, Works on Laptop While Watching Movie

Articles
Advertisement
Bengaluru Man Multitasks, Works on Laptop While Watching Movie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • A man works on a laptop in a movie theater in Bengaluru.
  • The photo goes viral, sparking debate about work-life balance.
  • Some people think it’s rude and disruptive, while others say it’s no big deal.

Bengaluru, often hailed as the “Silicon Valley of India,” frequently makes headlines due to its notorious traffic conditions, demanding yet high-paying corporate jobs, and the sometimes eccentric behavior of homeowners.

Advertisement

The city’s work-life balance is often criticized, with images of its residents working on their laptops in unconventional locations circulating widely on social media.

Recently, a viral picture once again highlighted this phenomenon. On Friday, a user named @neelangana shared a photo on social media platform X, showcasing a man deeply engrossed in his laptop inside a dimly lit movie theater just as a film was about to begin.

Accompanying the image, @neelangana captioned it with, “When the first day of work is crucial but life in Bengaluru is at its peak.

Spotted at INOX Bangalore. Rest assured, no emails or Teams sessions were disrupted while capturing this moment. @peakbengaluru.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The post generated a flurry of comments, with numerous users expressing apprehension about how using a laptop in a theater could potentially disrupt the viewing experience for fellow patrons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 One user responded, “Did you complain? Imagine navigating through traffic, shelling out a significant amount for a few hours of entertainmentâ€æand then having someone in front of you decide to do this. While I appreciate the hybrid work model, this is an extreme example of precarious hybridity.”

“WFH prevails all over India not just Bangalore! Also, it’s mannerless and there is a lack of discipline to disturb other movie watchers watching movies peacefully! I would have called bouncers and escorted you out,” another user wrote.

See more reactions below:

Advertisement

Share your opinions in the comments section below. What are your thoughts on this matter?

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Dog Wipe His Mouth After Drinking Water
Viral Video: Dog Wipe His Mouth After Drinking Water

A heartwarming video shared on Reddit has captured the hearts of viewers...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story