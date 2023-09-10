Bengaluru Man Multitasks, Works on Laptop While Watching Movie

Advertisement

A man works on a laptop in a movie theater in Bengaluru.

The photo goes viral, sparking debate about work-life balance.

Some people think it’s rude and disruptive, while others say it’s no big deal.

Bengaluru, often hailed as the “Silicon Valley of India,” frequently makes headlines due to its notorious traffic conditions, demanding yet high-paying corporate jobs, and the sometimes eccentric behavior of homeowners.

The city’s work-life balance is often criticized, with images of its residents working on their laptops in unconventional locations circulating widely on social media.

Recently, a viral picture once again highlighted this phenomenon. On Friday, a user named @neelangana shared a photo on social media platform X, showcasing a man deeply engrossed in his laptop inside a dimly lit movie theater just as a film was about to begin.

Accompanying the image, @neelangana captioned it with, “When the first day of work is crucial but life in Bengaluru is at its peak.

Spotted at INOX Bangalore. Rest assured, no emails or Teams sessions were disrupted while capturing this moment. @peakbengaluru.”