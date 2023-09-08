Bodybuilding Chef Sets Cucumber Chopping Record Blindfolded

Canadian chef and bodybuilder Wallace Wong, renowned as the “Six Pack Chef” on TikTok, demonstrated his extraordinary knife skills by breaking a Guinness World Record. Wong accomplished the feat by slicing 166 pieces of cucumber within a mere 30 seconds, all while blindfolded.

This impressive achievement took place during an episode of Guinness World Records’ Italian TV series, Lo Show dei Record. Wong donned a blindfold and expertly chopped halved cucumbers into a staggering 166 thin slices within the allotted time frame.

Wong’s inspirational journey includes overcoming cancer at the age of 17, a battle that served as a catalyst for transforming his life. His triumph over obesity fueled his ambitions in both bodybuilding and culinary arts.

Reflecting on his journey, Wong remarked, “I always say that cancer has been the best thing that ever happened to me. When you’ve experienced the thought and feeling of not having a tomorrow, you change your whole mindset.” His remarkable story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read NY Comedian Sets Doughnut-Stacking World Record New York comedian Robyn Schall achieved an incredible feat by breaking the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.