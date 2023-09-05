Bollywood-style proposal at Auckland airport goes viral

Advertisement

In a heartwarming display of affection, Yashraj Chhabra, a banking specialist residing in Auckland, orchestrated an elaborate wedding proposal with a Bollywood-inspired flair for his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla, who is also based in Auckland and works as a project manager.

This romantic event unfolded on August 18 at the Auckland Airport, where Chhabra made a grand gesture by getting down on one knee in front of a large crowd to propose to Shukla.

Chhabra’s intention was not only to captivate the audience present at the airport but also to share this special moment with everyone by having it broadcasted over the airport’s public address system. He explained that he aimed to create an unforgettable experience for his girlfriend, whom he acknowledged as a person with a knack for being hard to surprise.

The planning process posed its fair share of challenges. Chhabra had to navigate the intricacies of airport protocol and reached out to numerous airport staff through cold calls and LinkedIn messages.

His determination paid off when he connected with Laura Platts, the communications manager at Auckland Airport, who played a pivotal role in coordinating various logistical aspects such as arranging for a cake, and flowers, and ensuring the presence of their families at the airport.

Despite facing several unexpected hurdles on the day of the proposal, including a flight rescheduling and lost luggage, Shukla eventually found herself led to the delightful surprise that awaited her. As she emerged from the airport, she discovered Chhabra on one knee, surrounded by their loved ones holding signs that spelled out “Will you marry me?” while a pre-recorded proposal played over the airport’s PA system.