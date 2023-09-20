Advertisement
Brain Teaser: If you’re genius, solve this maths question in 10 seconds

Brain Teaser: If you’re genius, solve this maths question in 10 seconds

Looking for a brain teaser to challenge your mind after a long day at work? We’ve got one that will do the trick. This brain teaser involves a math question, and the goal is to solve it in under 10 seconds. Do you have what it takes to crack this puzzle?

This math-based brain teaser was posted on the @QUICKxMATHS_iOS Twitter account. The text accompanying the math question says, “Here’s today’s daily PEMDAS.” The question includes division, multiplication, addition, and subtraction. Your task is to apply the correct order of operations and solve it. Think you can solve it faster than others within the 10-second limit? If so, your timer starts now…

This brain teaser was shared on September 19 and has garnered a lot of attention. It’s received numerous likes, retweets, and comments from puzzle enthusiasts who have shared their answers.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

While one individual claimed that the answer is ‘268,’ another declared that ‘718’ is the correct answer. An X user shared a two-digit number after solving this brain teaser.

The handle that shared the brain teaser also posted the answer in the comments. They wrote, “718.0 was the correct answer, congrats to everyone that solved it correctly.”

