Looking for a brain teaser to challenge your mind after a long day at work? We’ve got one that will do the trick. This brain teaser involves a math question, and the goal is to solve it in under 10 seconds. Do you have what it takes to crack this puzzle?

This math-based brain teaser was posted on the @QUICKxMATHS_iOS Twitter account. The text accompanying the math question says, “Here’s today’s daily PEMDAS.” The question includes division, multiplication, addition, and subtraction. Your task is to apply the correct order of operations and solve it. Think you can solve it faster than others within the 10-second limit? If so, your timer starts now…

The officially correct answer will be commented below in 23 hours! 🧠🏆✅ Advertisement After you try to solve this problem, go test your Quick x Maths Skills on more math problem solving games via our link in bio!#Daily #PEMDAS #brainteaser #mathgame #mathfacts #math #maths pic.twitter.com/vBvS14jxoP — QUICK x MATHS Daily PEMDAS 🧠 (@QUICKxMATHS_iOS) September 19, 2023

This brain teaser was shared on September 19 and has garnered a lot of attention. It’s received numerous likes, retweets, and comments from puzzle enthusiasts who have shared their answers.