Brain Teaser Test: Find the Odd Cactus in 9 Seconds to Test Your IQ

Find the Odd Cactus Hidden Among Plants in the Picture.

Look at the size, color, and shape of all the cactus.

You have 9 seconds to find the odd cactus.

Test Your IQ with This Fun Brain Teaser, Find the Odd Cactus Hidden Among Plants in the Picture. Use Logic and Creative Thinking to Solve!

Brain Teaser Test: Can You Spot the ODD Cactus in 9 seconds

In the picture, there are several cacti, but one of them looks different from the rest. Can you find the cactus that stands out from the others? See if you can spot it in just 9 seconds!

Before you answer, take a good look at the image because this brain teaser isn’t as easy as it seems. Just a heads up, the answers are right below the question, so be careful not to scroll down too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the size, colour, and shape of all the cactus.

In this brain teaser, your task is to find the one cactus that doesn’t look like the others in the group. You have 9 seconds to quickly scan through all the cacti and spot the different ones.

We’ve made it easier for you by pointing out the unusual cactus in the provided image.

The unusual cactus is located on the left side of the picture in the middle. It looks different because it’s a different shape, green color, and has lines on it.

Some puzzles aren’t about math or complex thinking but simply test how observant you are. This riddle was a bit tricky but didn’t take much time or thinking to solve. It feels awesome when you figure it out quickly. This brain teaser is a fun way to check your intelligence, but for a precise IQ score, consider taking an official IQ test.

