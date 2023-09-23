Bride sets Mini Dog Replica on wedding cake for Groom

Wedding video surprises groom with dog replica on cake.

Heartwarming gesture by the bride captures groom’s joy.

Video gains 2.9 million views and positive reactions on Instagram.

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram captured a groom’s delightful surprise at his wedding reception. The viral video, posted by Wedding Content Creator UK, showed the moment the groom approached the wedding cake and noticed a special addition placed on it by his bride – a tiny replica of their beloved dog.

The groom’s reaction was priceless as he beamed with happiness and exclaimed, “Aww.” His joy was evident as he appreciated the thoughtful gesture by his bride.

Take a look at the post below:

The video, posted on August 21, quickly gained popularity, amassing over 2.9 million views and numerous reactions from viewers. Many praised the bride’s touching surprise, while others couldn’t help but smile at the groom’s heartwarming reaction.

The touching moment served as a reminder of the love and thoughtfulness that make wedding celebrations truly special.

Check out the responses below:

“His personality changed when he noticed his dog! He really sounded like he was worried that something had happened and then went into dog dad mode!” shared an Instagram user. “He gives her a little pet. too cute,” posted another. “His joy is incredible, wow what emotion he will not be able to sleep from the emotion that is, what a great guy,” expressed a third. “This is so cute,” commented a fourth. “That is so darn cute,” wrote a fifth. Several people wrote “cute” to react to the video.

