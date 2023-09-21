BTS Dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chaleya’ in Fan-Made Video

The infectious charm of the song “Chaleya” from the movie Jawan has not only captivated the nation but also garnered attention from international sensations BTS. A fan-made video featuring the South Korean boy band dancing to the beats of “Chaleya” has gone viral online, delighting both BTS Army and Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Shared on Instagram by the handle @its_bts_fan356, the video showcases Jungkook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-hope perfectly syncing their dance moves and expressions with the song. Since its release on September 6, the video has amassed over 310,000 views and continues to gain traction.

“SRK & BTS: Both my favourites are together,” posted an individual. Another added, “All songs perfectly sync with them.” “Bro, BTS x SRK = Fire,” expressed a third.

“Every song matches with their dance steps,” shared a fourth. A fifth commented, “I don’t know how many times I watched this. This is my most favourite edit so far.”

“Omg, I can’t believe how you manage to put the right song to every choreography of theirs. Honestly superb,” wrote a sixth.

“Chaleya,” the second song from Jawan, was released on August 14, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Choreographed by Farah Khan and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, the song’s lyrics were penned by Kumaar, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Its universal appeal has now reached the global stage with BTS’s enthusiastic dance rendition.

