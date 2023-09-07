Buck Escapes Dog’s Jaws by Drowning It – Watch Video

A gripping video capturing a harrowing encounter between a buck and a wild dog in the African wilderness has taken social media by storm. Shared on YouTube by the channel Latest Sightings and filmed by Benji Solms, a guide at Serondella in South Africa, this extraordinary footage showcases the buck’s desperate bid for survival.

The video begins with the buck being chased and caught by a lone wild dog. In a courageous attempt to escape, the buck plunges into the water, dragging the determined dog with it. The scene unfolds as the buck retreats into the water while the wild dog remains on dry land, waiting by the bank. However, an unexpected twist occurs when the dog spots a lioness and her cubs nearby, prompting a hasty retreat, allowing the buck to evade its predator.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared on August 8, the video has amassed over 6.4 lakh views and nearly 2,000 likes. Viewers have been captivated by this thrilling wildlife encounter, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments section, making it a memorable moment in the world of wildlife observation.

Check out the responses below:

“It’s amazing how these animals fight back to survive. It’s inspiring,” posted an individual. Another added, “I was half expecting a crocodile to show up and end the tug of war.” “When the dog got a grip on the buck’s neck it must have thought it was over, but the buck still managed to drag it into water good to see the a buck come out on top for a change,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “‘I don’t care if I die, I’m taking you down with me’,” echoing the sentiments of the buck. “This is just like the video of when a zebra was drowning the lioness to escape her grip,” remarked a fifth.

